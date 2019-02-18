Pittsburgh Hays bald eagles deliver 3rd egg

The Pittsburgh Hays eagles now have three eggs.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE of Murrysville confirmed the egg was visible Monday around 5:15 p.m. The first egg was laid Feb. 12 and the second on Friday. After 35 days of incubation, the eggs are expected to hatch in the same sequence in which they were laid.

The Audobon Society and CSE operate a live webcam documenting the eagles, which are the first pair to nest in Pittsburgh city limits in more than 150 years. Visit their websites to watch live at CSE and ASWP.

Both eagles will take turns incubating the eggs. There’s an outside possibility of a fourth egg, according to Rachel Handel, an Audobon Society spokeswoman.

Since they began nesting in Hays, overlooking the Monongahela River, the eagles most years have produced at least one eaglet each season.

In Allegheny County, other eagle nests are located in Harmar, Crescent Township, the McKeesport area and North Park.

Another nest has been suspected but not found for a pair of eagles frequenting the Allegheny River near Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .