Pittsburgh man convicted of federal firearms violation sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced in federal court to four years in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence on LaRon Hollaman, 29, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Bissoon also ordered the sentence to be served consecutive to any state parole violation.

Authorities said Robinson police observed Hollaman engage in suspicious drug activity in the parking lot of the Hilltop Inn on May 6, 2017.

The officer then followed Hollaman to a nearby GetGo gas station to investigate further.

Authorities said Hollaman told the officer, “I just did six up at State,” referring to his prior conviction, when asked for his license and registration. He also told police about two guns loaded underneath the front passenger seat.

Police arrested Hollaman and recovered the guns, which were reported stolen out of Pittsburgh.

Authorities said Hollaman, at the time of his arrest, was on state parole for a carjacking and two separate illegal firearms possession charges.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Robinson Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the guilty plea and sentence in this case.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .