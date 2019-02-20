Pittsburgh man pleads guilty, awaiting sentence for federal drugs, gun charges
A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Marvin Dennis, 23, pleaded guilty in federal district court in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to having a gun while trafficking drugs. He pleaded guilty to selling heroin and crack cocaine.
Prosecutors said he conspired to sell the drugs between September 2017 and last April and having a gun during that trafficking.
He pleded guilty before U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.
Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for June 24.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting this case.
Pittsburgh Police, FBI, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
