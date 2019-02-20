Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh man pleads guilty, awaiting sentence for federal drugs, gun charges | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man pleads guilty, awaiting sentence for federal drugs, gun charges

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 9:33 p.m
779272_web1_GunSingle

About an hour ago

A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Marvin Dennis, 23, pleaded guilty in federal district court in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to having a gun while trafficking drugs. He pleaded guilty to selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Prosecutors said he conspired to sell the drugs between September 2017 and last April and having a gun during that trafficking.

He pleded guilty before U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for June 24.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting this case.

Pittsburgh Police, FBI, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.