Pittsburgh man set to appear on ‘American Idol’ season premiere

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Pittsburgh man is set to appear on Sunday’s season premiere of “American Idol,” according to a post on the show’s social media accounts.

Nate Walker will be a contestant on the singing competition which airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

“I really got inspired to do American Idol after I saw somebody else from my own church do it,” Walker said in an Instagram video.

He’s referring to Gabby Barrett, a Munhall native, who finished in the top three on the show last season. She released a song in January.

“I believe in you and I feel like you could kill this thing,” Barrett told Walker in the video.

The show this season will be judged by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .