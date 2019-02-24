Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto plants tree in Israel for victims of Tree of Life massacre

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, in Israel for the 33rd annual International Mayors Conference, honored victims of October massacre at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Peduto posted pictures on Twitter Sunday morning of his visit a memorial in Jerusalem, in which he said he planted an olive tree in memory of the 11 congregants who were gunned down Oct. 27 in what has been called the largest anti-Semitic attack in the United States.

“Made a special visit to the 9-11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where they have created a second Memorial. This one is for the victims of Tree of Life. Planted an olive tree in their memory,” Peduto wrote.

Peduto is expected to be in Israel until Friday.

