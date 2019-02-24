Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto plants tree in Israel for victims of Tree of Life massacre | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto plants tree in Israel for victims of Tree of Life massacre

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Sunday, February 24, 2019 10:22 a.m
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visited Israel for a mayor’ conference on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019. He posted a message and photos to Twitter saying he visited the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where memorial has been set up to remember the victims of Tree of Life massacre.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visited Israel for a mayor’ conference on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019. He posted a message and photos to Twitter saying he visited the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where memorial has been set up to remember the victims of Tree of Life massacre.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visited Israel for a mayor’ conference on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019. He posted a message and photos to Twitter saying he visited the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where memorial has been set up to remember the victims of Tree of Life massacre.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visited Israel for a mayor’ conference on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019. He posted a message and photos to Twitter saying he visited the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where memorial has been set up to remember the victims of Tree of Life massacre.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visited Israel for a mayor’ conference on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019. He posted a message and photos to Twitter saying he visited the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where memorial has been set up to remember the victims of Tree of Life massacre.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, in Israel for the 33rd annual International Mayors Conference, honored victims of October massacre at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Peduto posted pictures on Twitter Sunday morning of his visit a memorial in Jerusalem, in which he said he planted an olive tree in memory of the 11 congregants who were gunned down Oct. 27 in what has been called the largest anti-Semitic attack in the United States.

“Made a special visit to the 9-11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where they have created a second Memorial. This one is for the victims of Tree of Life. Planted an olive tree in their memory,” Peduto wrote.

Peduto is expected to be in Israel until Friday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

