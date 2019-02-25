Pittsburgh might not be as hard-working as you think

Lazy bunch of …

Pittsburghers, according to a study from WalletHub, are the 103rd hardest-working group in the United States. Say it a different way: Pittsburghers don’t really work that hard.

Hang on a second. Pittsburgh? Not hard-working? That has to be wrong, right?

Pittsburgh is as blue-collar as it gets. What about our gruff, steelworker image? What about our driven, growing tech-hub image? What about our winning sports teams?

With Employee Appreciation Day coming up March 1, WalletHub took the 116 largest cities and looked at 10 key metrics — like average hours worked per week, employment rate, workers with multiple jobs, commute times, and unused vacation days. What they found was that Pittsburgh ranked 103 out of 116 cities. Yeah, that’s pretty near the bottom of the list.

Anchorage, Alaska, was the hardest working city — with a cumulative score of 79.03. Pittsburgh scored 47.37.

The top five rounded out with San Francisco; Irving, Texas; Virginia Beach, Va.; and Plano, Texas.

Yep, Virginia Beach!

Who else scored better than Pittsburgh? Honolulu (16th), Nashville (20th), Boston (46th), Baltimore (60th), Las Vegas (87th), Philadelphia (92nd).

Even Cincinnati — at 101 — was two slots better than Pittsburgh.

One small note of victory for the Black and Gold city: Cleveland came in 113th, three slots from dead last.

WalletHub’s study found that the average U.S. worker puts in 1,780 hours per year – 70 hours more than the average worker in Japan, 266 more than the United Kingdom, and 424 more than Germany.

If these numbers hold true, we’ve gotta pick up our game, Pittsburgh.

Get movin’!

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .