Pittsburgh native and “Ghost Whisperer” star David Conrad comes home to appear in the “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”

Paul Guggenheimer
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
David Conrad stands for a portrait at Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock on March 6, 2019. Of all the stage and screen actors the Pittsburgh area has produced, Conrad is one of the most successful. He has starred on Broadway and in more than 30 movies and television series including “Wedding Crashers,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” and “Ghost Whisperer.”

Of all the stage and screen actors the Pittsburgh area has produced, David Conrad is one of the most successful.

He has starred on Broadway and in more than 30 movies and television series including “Wedding Crashers,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” and “Ghost Whisperer.”

Conrad is back in the area appearing in “The Legend of Georgia McBride” at Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock. The show has been selling out and is extended for an extra week. It tells the story of an Elvis impersonator who becomes a drag queen.

The Trib’s Paul Guggenheimer sat down with Conrad to talk about how he ended up in this play, the difference between making a major motion picture and appearing in a small theatrical production, working with Robert De Niro, and the ups and downs he has experienced in show business.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

