Pittsburgh offering free parking, shuttles to South Side on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day revelers don’t have to worry about parking and transportation to bars and restaurants on Pittsburgh’s South Side

The city is offering free parking at a lot on Second Avenue in Downtown and at four garages in the South Side Works and free continuous loop shuttle service to Carson Street, said Councilman Bruce Kraus, who represents the neighborhood.

Kraus said the shuttle from Second Avenue will stop at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s First Avenue T station to pick up riders before heading to Carson. The shuttle from South Side Works will stop at each of the four garages and drop off riders at Carson and 21st Street.

“If you feel you’ve had too much to drink, leave your car and take a rideshare home,” Kraus said Tuesday.

The city’s annual Irish celebration and parade is scheduled for March 16. Organizers expect at least 200,000 people for the parade.

Kraus said the free parking should take some strain off of 687 metered spaces in the South Side that will quickly fill up. The Second Avenue lot has 800 spaces and the garages total 2,500 spots.

“Everything is free,” he said. “Parking is free. The shuttle is free. The portable toilets are free. All we ask is you come in and enjoy responsibly.”

Pittsburgh for a first time will have nine portable toilets at each of four parking lots along Carson and Sidney streets: Carson and 13th Street, Carson and 18th Street, the 1900 block of Carson, Sidney and 18th Street and Sidney and 20th Street.

The lots are lighted and protected by security cameras, Kraus said.

The Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced that Mike Gallagher of Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood will serve as the 2019 grand marshal.

It also named Maggie Byrnes of South Park as Miss Smiling Irish Eyes. Byrnes is a senior at South Park High School. Court maidens include Anne Garvey of Mt. Lebanon, a Duquesne University student, and Erin Joyce of Crafton, a student at Waynesburg University.

