Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh offering free parking, shuttles to South Side on St. Patrick’s Day | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh offering free parking, shuttles to South Side on St. Patrick’s Day

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 4:28 p.m
838600_web1_ptr-stpatricksday29-031818
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Southwestern Pennsylvania Firefighters Pipe and Drum Band makes the turn at Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
838600_web1_ptr-stpatrickspittsburgh101-030619
Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Queen for 2019 is Maggie Byrnes.

About an hour ago

St. Patrick’s Day revelers don’t have to worry about parking and transportation to bars and restaurants on Pittsburgh’s South Side

The city is offering free parking at a lot on Second Avenue in Downtown and at four garages in the South Side Works and free continuous loop shuttle service to Carson Street, said Councilman Bruce Kraus, who represents the neighborhood.

Kraus said the shuttle from Second Avenue will stop at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s First Avenue T station to pick up riders before heading to Carson. The shuttle from South Side Works will stop at each of the four garages and drop off riders at Carson and 21st Street.

“If you feel you’ve had too much to drink, leave your car and take a rideshare home,” Kraus said Tuesday.

The city’s annual Irish celebration and parade is scheduled for March 16. Organizers expect at least 200,000 people for the parade.

Kraus said the free parking should take some strain off of 687 metered spaces in the South Side that will quickly fill up. The Second Avenue lot has 800 spaces and the garages total 2,500 spots.

“Everything is free,” he said. “Parking is free. The shuttle is free. The portable toilets are free. All we ask is you come in and enjoy responsibly.”

Pittsburgh for a first time will have nine portable toilets at each of four parking lots along Carson and Sidney streets: Carson and 13th Street, Carson and 18th Street, the 1900 block of Carson, Sidney and 18th Street and Sidney and 20th Street.

The lots are lighted and protected by security cameras, Kraus said.

The Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced that Mike Gallagher of Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood will serve as the 2019 grand marshal.

It also named Maggie Byrnes of South Park as Miss Smiling Irish Eyes. Byrnes is a senior at South Park High School. Court maidens include Anne Garvey of Mt. Lebanon, a Duquesne University student, and Erin Joyce of Crafton, a student at Waynesburg University.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.