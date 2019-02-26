Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh ordinance would expand protection for pregnancy discrimination | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh ordinance would expand protection for pregnancy discrimination

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:44 p.m
803900_web1_ptr-pregnancydiscrimination2-022719
803900_web1_Stanley-and-Strassburger
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Megan Stanley, deputy director of Pittsburgh’s Commission on Human Relations, discusses legislation sponsored by city Councilwoman Erika Strassburger (R) that would expand the city’s protections against pregnancy related discrimination.

About an hour ago

Pittsburgh would expand existing protections against pregnancy discrimination to include women and their partners before and during pregnancy and after childbirth under legislation introduced Tuesday by City Council.

Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, who introduced the bill, said Pittsburgh would become one of the first cities nationwide to offer protections for partners of pregnant women.

The bill would require employers citywide to provide reasonable modifications to work spaces if necessary and offer scheduling flexibility so employees and partners can attend procedures, tests, and appointments associated with pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions.

“Early on during my pregnancy, I had pretty severe morning sickness,” said Strassburger of Squirrel Hill, who is due to have a baby in late March. “I didn’t fear for my job, but I can really empathize with people going through the same thing.”

The bill expands on legislation introduced in 2014 by then-Councilman Dan Gilman, now Mayor Bill Peduto’s chief of staff, and Councilwoman Deb Gross, banning discrimination against pregnant women.

“Previously, we were only covering pregnancy,” said Megan Stanley, deputy director of the city’s Commission on Human Relations. “That was a very limited definition, so related medical conditions under pregnancy were not necessarily covered. Partners also were not covered. We’re expanding the protection. We’re also clarifying them.”

Strassburger said the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission reported 3,200 pregnancy discrimination claims nationwide in 2018, double that of 1992 when the agency began keeping electronic records. Stanley said the numbers do not reflect the frequency of discriminatory incidents because people are reluctant to file a complaint for fear of losing a job.

Pittsburgh’s legislation would require victims to file a complaint with the human relations commission. The commission has power to investigate and levy penalties against violators.

It has crafted a “guidance document” to help employers understand their rights and responsibilities under the legislation.

“The legislation being introduced today ensures that pregnant workers whether they work in a corporate office, a retail store or a warehouse can work in a safe and comfortable environment, attend medical appointments and sustain a healthy pregnancy without fear of losing their job or benefits,” she said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

