Pittsburgh Parks Listening Tour to continue through April 29

Pittsburgh residents have through the end of April to comment on the state of the city parks in their neighborhoods and communities.

City officials and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy are holding a Parks Listening Tour through April 29 to give the public a chance to weigh in on improvements they’d like to see.

The tour, which began in January, has already elicited hundreds of comments at 30 community meetings in all nine City Council districts.

Residents can either attend a meeting in their neighborhood or fill out an online survey.

Officials want to develop an equitable approach to investing in the park system, which includes 165 parks, parklets and open spaces covering nearly 5,000 acres of land, said Jayne Miller, conservancy president and CEO.

Listening sessions will include an overview of the city’s park system, the condition of parks, and discussions with residents about their park priorities.

