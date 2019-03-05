Pittsburgh police say woman was drunk, combative when trying to pick up kids from YMCA

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Pittsburgh woman walked into the Hill District YMCA on Monday with a Smirnoff Ice in her hand, requesting to pick up her children, who had been taken home on a bus, according to charges filed against the woman.

Staff members at the Centre Avenue facility told police that Anastasia Proviano, 27, of Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings, had the drink in her hand and was swaying, slurring her speech and smelled of alcohol when she walked in about 5:50 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Proviano allegedly said she was there to pick up her 7- and 8-year-old sons, according to the complaint. Staff told her they’d gone home on the bus, believing she was home when the boys were dropped off.

Staff also noticed Proviano’s 4-year-old daughter in her haphazardly parked SUV, police wrote. The child was unrestrained with no car seat in the vehicle.

A relative took the child home and police responded to find Proviano “covered in urine and verbally combative,” according to the complaint.

She allegedly attempted to push past police and fell to the ground when officers tried to handcuff her, police said. While on the ground, police said, she kicked an officer.

Proviano continued to kick at officers until more officers arrived with shackles, according to the complaint. Once at the Allegheny County Jail, police said, she continued to be combative.

Police towed her vehicle because it was parked in front of a fire hydrant, police said. On the floor was an empty can of Smirnoff Ice Smash Screwdriver and a half-empty jar of lemonade moonshine. Officers checked on the 4-year-old girl and Proviano’s two sons, all of whom were well and being cared for by a relative.

Proviano is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, public drunkenness and three counts of child endangerment. She was released from jail Tuesday on nonmonetary bond.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .