Pittsburgh police seize drugs worth $45,000, guns in Northview Heights

Pittsburgh police seized more than 4,000 packets of heroin and two illegal guns while serving a search warrant Thursday in Northview Heights.

Police arrested Keith Fearbry, 37, after executing the search warrant around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Penfort Street.

Officers allegedly found 4,300 packets of heroin with a street value of about $43,000; 2 ounces of crack cocaine worth about $2,400; marijuana; and drug packaging and distribution devices.

Police say among the weapons they confiscated were a shotgun and a handgun with an erased serial number. Police also seized $2,600 in cash.

Fearbry was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Fearbry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 5, according to court records.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

