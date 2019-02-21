Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh police seize drugs worth $45,000, guns in Northview Heights

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, February 21, 2019
Pittsburgh Police | Twitter
Drugs and guns that Pittsburgh Police said officers seized while serving a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Penfort Street in Northview Heights on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

Pittsburgh police seized more than 4,000 packets of heroin and two illegal guns while serving a search warrant Thursday in Northview Heights.

Police arrested Keith Fearbry, 37, after executing the search warrant around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Penfort Street.

Officers allegedly found 4,300 packets of heroin with a street value of about $43,000; 2 ounces of crack cocaine worth about $2,400; marijuana; and drug packaging and distribution devices.

Police say among the weapons they confiscated were a shotgun and a handgun with an erased serial number. Police also seized $2,600 in cash.

Fearbry was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Fearbry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 5, according to court records.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

