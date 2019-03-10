Pittsburgh police: South Side hit-and-run driver turns himself in

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood Saturday night turned himself in to Zone 3 police officers on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

She said charges are pending.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sarah Street. According to a preliminary report, an orange or yellow 2019 Jeep Wrangler struck at least one parked car causing chain reaction.

In all, five parked vehicles sustained significant damage after being pushed into one another. The male driver did not stop. He drove away, heading west on Sarah Street.

Anyone with information on the crash or anyone whose car was struck is asked to call Zone 3 police at 412-488-8326.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.