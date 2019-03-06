Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh police welcome largest student academy class for 10-week course

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 4:57 p.m
Pittsburgh’s Student Police Academy began Wednesday with its largest class since its inception in 2015, according to police.

Thirty-four high school students will learn directly from Pittsburgh police officers for the 10-week course.

The students are from parochial, charter, Pittsburgh Public and suburban schools.

The course allows students to learn in a hands-on manner the tools, tactics and policies used by the police bureau, from patrol officers up to the command staff and police brass, said spokeswoman Alicia George.

The Student Police Academy began in fall 2015 as a way to build and strengthen positive relations between the police and children in the city.

“The program focuses on education and awareness so students have an opportunity to understand laws, policies and the critical decision-making process that police follow when responding to any public safety situation,” George said.

The students graduate from the academy in May.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

