Pittsburgh Public School students entertain City Council with songs and drum performance | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Public School students entertain City Council with songs and drum performance

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:59 p.m
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Kindergartners and fifth graders from Pittsburgh’s Phillips and Westwood elementary schools sing and perform African drum pieces for City Council in celebration of Black History Month.

Kindergartners and fifth graders from Pittsburgh’s Phillips and Westwood elementary schools entertained City Council with songs and an African drum performance Tuesday in celebration of Black History Month.

School officials said this is the second year in a row students from the two schools performed for council.

The kids prepared their song and drum pieces in advance, said Marylou Bushyager, Westwood’s instrument and music teacher. She said students get to perform and learn about city government.

“It’s a wonderful experience for the students because they are celebrating and showcasing their musical skills and learning about different African drum melodies,” Bushyager said. “They also get to learn about — maybe one day they’ll be in — the City Council, and they get that whole experience, which is really enriching.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

