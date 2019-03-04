Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh Public Schools eases consequences for students caught with pot | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Public Schools eases consequences for students caught with pot

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:30 a.m
823541_web1_MarijuanaRobbery

28 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools students caught with small amounts of marijuana will no longer face an immediate suspension or risk being removed from their schools for six weeks or more.

Starting this month, first-time offenders in possession of less than 5 grams of marijuana will have the option of a five-day suspension in exchange for meeting with counselors and taking weeknight or Saturday drug treatment courses.

Students were suspended for 10 days under the old rules and would often be issued alternative placements through the district’s Student Achievement Center, which typically removes a student from their home school for at least 45 days.

“We’re reducing the number of students who are going to alternative placements, which means they get support and get back to school sooner,” said Melissa Friez, the district’s assistant superintendent of student support services.

The board voted in January to reduce the initial suspension for first-time offenders to five days from 10. The policy applies only to marijuana. A student who brings opioids or other recreational drugs to school will not be treated with the same leniency, Friez said.

Last school year, 161 students were cited for marijuana possession, less than 1 percent of the district’s 22,300 students, officials said. About 80 students have been caught this year. The majority of students suspended for the offense since September agreed to participate in counseling and treatment programs.

Students have 60 days to take three evening courses or two Saturday counseling sessions. Those who fail to do so will be suspended for the additional five days.

The disciplinary changes build on broader efforts by the Pittsburgh district and schools nationwide to veer away from decades of zero tolerance policies, with harsh punitive measures for minor, nonviolent offenses deemed ineffective and potentially unnecessarily harmful to a child’s future.

Pittsburgh Public Schools became one of the first districts in Pennsylvania last summer to ban out-of-school suspensions for nonviolent, minor offenses in grades K-2.

School officials also try to avoid involving school police or filing charges with the juvenile justice system for small marijuana offenses.

“We have worked pretty closely with the DA’s office to ensure that, even if a child is charged with it, that we work with them to play it down,” Friez said. “Obviously, if you’re bringing a very large quantity of marijuana to school, that’s another story.”

Students caught with more than 5 grams of marijuana or bringing the drug to school more than once will face steeper consequences, including an alternative placement and possible criminal charges.

Nearly three-quarters of Allegheny County juveniles get referred to the system for nonviolent crimes such as drugs, theft or failure to pay court fees and restitution, data show.

“People think that juvenile court is just a slap on the wrist, but there’s long-term consequences,” such as being excluded from jobs, colleges and the military, said Tiffany Sizemore-Thompson, assistant clinical professor at Duquesne University’s Juvenile Defender Clinic. “A dime bag of weed becomes something that can derail a child’s entire academic career.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.