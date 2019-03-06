Pittsburgh ranks 8th-best U.S. city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It must be the luck of the Irish.

Pittsburgh ranked N0. 8 out of 200 U.S. cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, according to a recent WalletHub.com report.

That’s great news, because we moved up two spots from last year’s No. 10 ranking.

The report used 17 key metrics to see which city is the best place to wear green. Chicago took the top spot.

The metrics ranged from the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day.

Pittsburgh came in first for highest Irish population and access to bars. It ranked 25th for the average price of a St. Patrick’s Day party ticket, 28th for the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita and 85th for the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day.

There’s little doubt we have one of the best parades around.

Just check out this slick YouTube video — from Addis Films — made from 2018’s festivities.

The full chart is rather interesting to examine.

Notice that Pittsburgh beat out Cleveland (again), which landed at No. 12. Cincinnati dropped at 33, and Baltimore at 111.

Pittsburgh’s parade will be Saturday, March 16. Organizers expect at least 200,000 to attend.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .