Pittsburgh riverfront trail renamed in honor of former Mayor Tom Murphy

The North Side section of Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Heritage Trail has a new name.

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved renaming the trail in honor of former Mayor Tom Murphy, a longtime North Side resident, who is recognized as the “architect” of the city’s riverfront trail system.

The trail is now called the Mayor Thomas J. Murphy Trail.

Mayor Bill Peduto proposed the name change in January while marking the 25th anniversary of Murphy’s inauguration in 1994 as the city’s 57th mayor. Peduto also presented Murphy with a ceremonial key to the city.

“Mayor Murphy was the architect behind our riverfront trail system,” said Dan Gilman, Peduto’s chief of staff. “These trail systems are world-class amenities that bring people to our city, provide a healthy lifestyle for our residents and generate economic development. We’re pleased council approved the change.”

The 24-mile Three Rivers Heritage Trail system runs on both sides of Pittsburgh’s three rivers. The Murphy trail extends seven miles from Westhall Street near the former SCI Pittsburgh at Woods Run to Millvale Riverfront Park.

