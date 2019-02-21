Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh seeks another grocery store to replace Hill District Shop ‘n Save | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh seeks another grocery store to replace Hill District Shop ‘n Save

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, February 21, 2019 6:02 p.m
784334_web1_MayorPedutoGun
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

About an hour ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he wasn’t surprised at the news that a Shop ‘n Save in the Hill District would close in March after six years.

”It hasn’t been generating the type of revenue that they expected for several years,” the mayor said Thursday. “They’re losing money. That being said, we have been in discussions with another operator about taking over that space. We are going to work to maintain and to keep a grocery store in the Hill District.”

Peduto declined to name the other grocery store, but said it’s an existing business within the city.

Jeff Ross, who operates six other Shop ‘n Save stories in the region, opened the Hill District store in 2013 after a lengthy effort by public officials and the Hill House Association to attract a grocery operator. The neighborhood had been without a supermarket for 30 years.

Ross could not be reached for comment.

The Hill House Association and Economic Development Corp. built the $11.5 million grocery and adjoining retail space in the Centre Heldman Plaza along Centre Avenue with nearly $4 million in public subsidies and despite criticism that the neighborhood could not sustain a supermarket.

Peduto said Hill District demographics are about to change with the Penguins’ redevelopment of the 28-acre former Civic Arena site, which will include a significant residential component, and new housing in other parts of the neighborhood.

“We’re very close to making an announcement with the Penguins on the 28 acres, and a large part of that will be housing,” Peduto said. “I see that area growing, and as we start to invest the money from the 28 acres into the Middle Hill and the Upper Hill the need for a grocery store would become even stronger. We’re at a different time now where we’re going to see growth in the Hill District, investment in the Hill District, and a grocery store will be needed.”

He was unsure how long it might take for another grocery store to open.

“I haven’t had the conversation to go that deep,” he said. “We’re really just trying to figure out the financials of what it would take in order to have the operator move in. A lot of the costs associated with it are brick and mortar in setting up the store. Those costs have already been taken care of. It’s the question of whether or not they’d be willing to open a store in the Hill District.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.