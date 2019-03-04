Pittsburgh woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime
About an hour ago
A Pittsburgh woman plead guilty in federal court to attempted distribution of heroin, federal authorities announced Monday evening.
Ada Johnson, 33, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer.
Authorities said she was indicted in connection with a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration wiretap investigation.
Investigators found through intercepted wiretap communications that Johnson traveled to Mechanicsburg in June 2016 to meet with a heroin supplier in order to bring nearly 400 bricks of heroin back to Pittsburgh for distribution.
Fischer scheduled sentencing for July 26.
Johnson could serve up to 20 years in prison, pay a $1 million fine, or both.
The DEA, IRS, Pittsburgh and state police took part in the investigation leading Johnson’s prosecution.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .