Pittsburgh’s Cinderlands in competition as nation’s top new brewery

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Cinderlands Beer Co. in Lawrenceville is one of 20 breweries in the country in a competition to be voted the best in the land.

The brewery and restaurant landed on USA Today’s list of the top 20 new breweries in the country.

It was ranked No. 6 on the leaderboard around noon Wednesday.

People can vote for Cinderlands, which is described by USA Today as a brewer that “celebrates the self-made attitude of Pittsburgh in their brewery and scratch kitchen.”

Cinderlands produces beers that include what it calls “dad beer” — the Tracks Again pilsner, along with other varieties, according to USA Today.

On its website, Cinderlands says they “make beer and food that reflects the diversity of our community — both contemporary and familiar, high quality and inventive, serious and fun. We capture the evolving spirit of the IPA even as we hearken back to the lagers and ales that took the world by storm. And we invite you in to share in the warmth of that fervor.”

The brewery and restaurant opened in 2017 in Lawrenceville and produces a few types of beer, including their self-proclaimed “dad beer,” the Tracks Again pilsner.

People can vote once per day until March 25 and the winner will be announced by USA Today on April 5. Vote here.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .