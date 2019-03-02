Plum school district warns parents of internet ‘Momo Challenge’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Plum Borough School District has warned students and parents of a new form of cyberbullying, the “Momo Challenge,” that encourages students to commit dangerous and potentially violent acts on social media.

The Momo Challenge plays out on various forms of social media, including Facebook, WhatsApp, which is a free messaging app that can block the identity of the sender, or gaming applications,according to the message sent Friday by Rick A. Walsh, assistant superintendent for kindergarten through eighth grade and safety and security coordinator, and Daniel Lauletta, technology and innovation director.

Using text messages or social media, students receive anonymous messages from an imaginary character named Momo, which invites students to participate in a series of dares or self-harm and threatens violence if the challenges are not completed, the administrators stated.

The school district has blocked searches of the Momo Challenge and related content on school computers, laptops, and tablets, although students still may be able to access the sites through personal devices and accounts. Parents were asked to tell their children not to accept any messages or invitations from unknown numbers and never to click on unidentified links they may be sent.

The Momo Challenge encourages students to hurt others, themselves and eventually kill themselves, according to a website, EducateEmpowerKids.org. But, other stories from the national news media say it probably is not something parents should worry about.

The district has a website to regarding internet safety and is accessible at https://www.pbsd.net/InternetSafetyandSecurity.aspx>

For information pertaining to student online safety, contact Lauletta at laulettad@pbsd.net

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.