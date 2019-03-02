Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum school district warns parents of internet ‘Momo Challenge’ | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Plum school district warns parents of internet ‘Momo Challenge’

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:48 a.m
826089_web1_ptr-Plumcyber2-030319

21 minutes ago

The Plum Borough School District has warned students and parents of a new form of cyberbullying, the “Momo Challenge,” that encourages students to commit dangerous and potentially violent acts on social media.

The Momo Challenge plays out on various forms of social media, including Facebook, WhatsApp, which is a free messaging app that can block the identity of the sender, or gaming applications,according to the message sent Friday by Rick A. Walsh, assistant superintendent for kindergarten through eighth grade and safety and security coordinator, and Daniel Lauletta, technology and innovation director.

Using text messages or social media, students receive anonymous messages from an imaginary character named Momo, which invites students to participate in a series of dares or self-harm and threatens violence if the challenges are not completed, the administrators stated.

The school district has blocked searches of the Momo Challenge and related content on school computers, laptops, and tablets, although students still may be able to access the sites through personal devices and accounts. Parents were asked to tell their children not to accept any messages or invitations from unknown numbers and never to click on unidentified links they may be sent.

The Momo Challenge encourages students to hurt others, themselves and eventually kill themselves, according to a website, EducateEmpowerKids.org. But, other stories from the national news media say it probably is not something parents should worry about.

The district has a website to regarding internet safety and is accessible at https://www.pbsd.net/InternetSafetyandSecurity.aspx>

For information pertaining to student online safety, contact Lauletta at laulettad@pbsd.net

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.