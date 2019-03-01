Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Point Park University graduate alum to showcase photography exhibit 'Our Lands'
Point Park University graduate alum to showcase photography exhibit ‘Our Lands’

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, March 1, 2019 2:53 p.m
Annie Brewer
Annie Brewer

Tonight is your first chance to see “Our Lands,” a collection of photographs depicting landscapes, game wardens and those who frequent public lands available through the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The exhibit is that of Point Park University graduate alum Rebecca Lesner. Her work highlights the job of state game wardens who oversee 1.5 million acres of land.

Gallery One Collective Works, located at 4106 Howley St. in Bloomfield will host the collection along with the support of Point Park’s school of communication. Opening night is being held in conjunction with “Unblurred: First Fridays” on Penn Ave., a monthly art and entertainment crawl organized by the Penn Avenue Arts Initiative and sponsored by the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation.

Each month, people stroll along the area to meet with artists and local business owners.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

The exhibit will be on display through March 15.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

