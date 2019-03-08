Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Polar Bear Pond Skim closes out season at Boyce Park ski area | TribLIVE.com
Plum/Oakmont

Polar Bear Pond Skim closes out season at Boyce Park ski area

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 8, 2019 1:13 p.m
854869_web1_PTR-WINTERFEST02-012515
Skiers take to the slopes at Boyce Park during their SnowFest 2015 on January 24, 2015. SnowFest 2015 runs from Jan. 23-25 and includes indoor and outdoor games, activities as well as the usual activities offered at the park.

The Boyce Park ski and tubing area will close out the season with its annual Polar Bear Pond Skim event on Sunday.

The event, held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 10, involves participants wearing costumes, shorts and t-shirts or a swimsuit to try to skim across an icy pond on skis or a snowboard.

There will be food and Hop Farm craft beer available for purchase during the event.

Registration for the event begins at 2 p.m. and participants must have a valid lift ticket. Tickets cost from $8 to $22 for residents. Non-residents pay anywhere from $10 to $28.

The ski and tubing areas will open Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but be closed for the season after those hours.

Visit the park’s website for more information.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

