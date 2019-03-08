Polar Bear Pond Skim closes out season at Boyce Park ski area

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Boyce Park ski and tubing area will close out the season with its annual Polar Bear Pond Skim event on Sunday.

The event, held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 10, involves participants wearing costumes, shorts and t-shirts or a swimsuit to try to skim across an icy pond on skis or a snowboard.

There will be food and Hop Farm craft beer available for purchase during the event.

Registration for the event begins at 2 p.m. and participants must have a valid lift ticket. Tickets cost from $8 to $22 for residents. Non-residents pay anywhere from $10 to $28.

The ski and tubing areas will open Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but be closed for the season after those hours.

Visit the park’s website for more information.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .