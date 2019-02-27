Police charge driver with homicide in fatal Penn Hills crash

Allegheny County Police have charged a Pittsburgh man with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence in connection with a fatal crash Feb. 7 on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

Theamon Jemal Hicks, 48, was also charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and other traffic offenses, according to court records.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Steven Prazenica, 33, of the Allison Park area died in the head-on crash around 4:30 p.m. that day.

According to police, Hicks was driving a pickup in the 12000 block of Frankstown toward Saltsburg Road when he allegedly crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit the SUV Prazenica was driving head-on near an auto parts store.

Prazenica was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police had said alcohol was believed to have been a factor.

According to the criminal complaint against Hicks, tests found he allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.381 percent, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, WPXI reported.

Hicks allegedly told police he had been at a bar earlier that day drinking tequila.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .