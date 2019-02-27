Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police charge driver with homicide in fatal Penn Hills crash | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Police charge driver with homicide in fatal Penn Hills crash

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 4:43 a.m
808349_web1_ptr-FrankstownFatal-020819
File photo
Allegheny County Police have charged Theamon Jemal Hicks, 48, of Pittsburgh with homicide by vehicle in this fatal crash on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Steven Prazenica, 33, of the Allison Park area died in the head-on crash.

About an hour ago

Allegheny County Police have charged a Pittsburgh man with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence in connection with a fatal crash Feb. 7 on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

Theamon Jemal Hicks, 48, was also charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and other traffic offenses, according to court records.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Steven Prazenica, 33, of the Allison Park area died in the head-on crash around 4:30 p.m. that day.

According to police, Hicks was driving a pickup in the 12000 block of Frankstown toward Saltsburg Road when he allegedly crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit the SUV Prazenica was driving head-on near an auto parts store.

Prazenica was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police had said alcohol was believed to have been a factor.

According to the criminal complaint against Hicks, tests found he allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.381 percent, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, WPXI reported.

Hicks allegedly told police he had been at a bar earlier that day drinking tequila.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

