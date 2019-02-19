Police: Robbery suspected motive in Swissvale shooting

Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting Monday in Swissvale, according to Allegheny County Police.

The shooting sent a 23-year-old man to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was in critical condition Monday night.

The shooting happened just before noon in the 7300 block of Denniston Avenue.

During the course of their investigation, county police homicide detectives learned that the motivation for the shooting was a robbery.

Seven boys, all juveniles, were interviewed in connection to the shooting, police said. Three were released to their parents; three were taken to Shuman Center for unrelated incidents, including one charged as an adult for a separate incident that occurred Sunday in Braddock.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.