Police say DNA, debit card, receipt all point to Penn Hills man charged with fatal 2017 crash | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Police say DNA, debit card, receipt all point to Penn Hills man charged with fatal 2017 crash

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Saturday, February 23, 2019 5:38 p.m
A Penn Hills man has been charged with causing the death of a woman driver in a 2017 head-on crash in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police charged Taariq Tyler, 22, with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment and other related charges on Friday, Feb. 22 after determining his rental pick-up truck slammed into Rhoda Everson’s SUV on Nov. 24, 2017 on Frankstown Road.

Everson, 59, died on the scene.

Police found that Tyler was going 62 mph in a 35-mph zone on Frankstown when he lost control at a curve and crossed the center line, hitting Everson’s vehicle head on, according to a criminal complaint. Tyler had slowed to 49 mph when the two crashed, police said.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the criminal complaint said.

Police say Tyler abandoned the rental truck and fled the scene.

But, they say, he left behind items later used to help identify him — blood on the airbag, his debit card and a rental agreement with Avis.

An Avis representative told police the truck was due back the day of the crash but that Tyler had not contacted them, the complaint said.

Police eventually matched Tyler’s DNA from the blood on the airbag to a cheek swab they got from him in October.

Among the other charges Tyler faces are causing an accident involving death, speeding, reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter, driving with a suspended license, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Court records show Tyler has been charged in different cases for two DUIs, driving without a license, assault and other traffic related charges.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

