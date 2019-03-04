Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police seek public’s help in finding missing 41-year-old Pittsburgh man | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Police seek public’s help in finding missing 41-year-old Pittsburgh man

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, March 4, 2019 6:45 p.m
Robert Ryderenski, 41, of Pittsburgh

Police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding a Pittsburgh man who went missing a week ago.

Robert Graham Ryderenski, 41, was last seen on Feb. 25, Department of Public Safety officials said. He has been known to frequent the city’s South Side neighborhood, officials said.

Ryderenski stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with “reddish hair” and blue eyes, police said. He also has multiple tattoos, including “USMC” on his upper right arm and writing in Japanese on his inner left forearm.

No further details were provided about Ryderenski’s disappearance.

The police department’s Bureau of Missing Persons is investigating.

Officials urged anyone with information to call detectives at 412-323-7800.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

