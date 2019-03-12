Police seeking East End graffiti vandal that tagged historic church

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Police are looking for a graffiti vandal who targeted a historic East End church and several businesses with disparaging marks, some that reference hate groups and Ivanka Trump.

Police said they have a clear picture of the suspect, WPXI reported.

Eastminster Church, along North Highland Avenue, was marked in several places as were the Verizon store, East Liberty Family Health Center and a Midas auto repair shop.

The vandal struck in late afternoon, about 4 p.m. March 10, and was able to damage several sites before a church attendant yelled and chased him away. A can of black spray paint was found in the trash can at a nearby bus stop along Station Street.

Passerby Eddie Pruitt said it is discouraging.

“You have people who have a lot of animosity and for what reason is anybody’s guess,” he said.

