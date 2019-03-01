Police seize $20K in heroin, stolen gun in Rankin bust
Authorities seized close to 40 bricks of heroin and a stolen gun while serving a search warrant early Friday morning in Rankin.
Police arrested Mychael Reid, 33, and Brandon Coleman, 21, after executing the search warrant at an apartment in the Hawkins Village housing complex.
Authorities said they seized 38 bricks of heroin, a ½ ounce of raw heroin, crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, a large amount of ammunition, a stolen .40 caliber handgun, magazines for the weapon, and $3,377 in cash.
The heroin/fentanyl has an estimated street value of $20,000, police said.
The warrant stemmed from a joint, months long narcotics investigation conducted by Allegheny County Police and Allegheny County Housing Authority Police.
The men face charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and persons not to possess a firearm, according to police.
Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .