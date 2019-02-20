Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Police, SWAT called to Mt. Washington for man threatening to kill self, others | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Police, SWAT called to Mt. Washington for man threatening to kill self, others

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:09 p.m
778963_web1_PoliceLightsA

About an hour ago

A man was receiving mental health treatment Wednesday after threatening to kill others and himself in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood the day before, officials said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pittsburgh police responded to a residence on Campania Street to check on “the well-being of a possibly suicidal male,” Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said. Officials did not find the man there.

A woman told officers that her boyfriend was making threats to kill himself and others, police said.

Officers found the man outside a house on Kenova Street, George said.

Police ordered residents to remain inside their homes, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

“SWAT negotiators were called but canceled about four minutes later because the male surrendered to police without incident,” George said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment, officials said. He was not identified.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.