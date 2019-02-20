Police, SWAT called to Mt. Washington for man threatening to kill self, others

A man was receiving mental health treatment Wednesday after threatening to kill others and himself in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood the day before, officials said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pittsburgh police responded to a residence on Campania Street to check on “the well-being of a possibly suicidal male,” Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said. Officials did not find the man there.

A woman told officers that her boyfriend was making threats to kill himself and others, police said.

Officers found the man outside a house on Kenova Street, George said.

Police ordered residents to remain inside their homes, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

“SWAT negotiators were called but canceled about four minutes later because the male surrendered to police without incident,” George said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment, officials said. He was not identified.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .