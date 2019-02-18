Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: Vandals slash tires, seats, scratch and dent cars at Pittsburgh auto show | TribLIVE.com
Police: Vandals slash tires, seats, scratch and dent cars at Pittsburgh auto show

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, February 18, 2019 9:38 a.m
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Auto enthusiasts look over the engine of a sports car on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Todd Meyer, of Erie, examines the interior of a floor model 2018 Chevy Camaro on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Close to a dozen cars showcased at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show were vandalized over the weekend, according to Pittsburgh police.

The vandals slashed tires and seats and made small dents and scratches to at least nine cars, police said.

Police said they received a report of the damage just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. However, according to the preliminary report, show organizers informed police that they noticed damage to vehicles as early as Saturday.

Damage was observed to several different car makes and models. Anyone with information should call Zone 2 detectives at 412-255-2827.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

