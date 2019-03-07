Police: Wilkinsburg man robs Pittsburgh bank, returns 2 weeks later to do it again

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Wilkinsburg man confessed to robbing the same Downtown Pittsburgh bank twice in two weeks as part of a nearly month-long crime spree to support his drug addiction, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Glenn Ford, 60, pleaded guilty to committing four robberies between mid-September and early October 2017, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

Ford’s targets included two banks and a convenience store that he knocked off while wearing a Darth Vader mask.

Ford pocketed less than $8,000 from the four crimes combined.

On Sept. 15, 2017, Ford walked into the Huntington Bank on Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh wearing a long leather coat and long-haired, curly black wig, prosecutors said. His mouth and nose were concealed by a sticker. He approached the teller and demanded $100 and $50 bills, and made off with $2,340.

On Sept. 20, 2017, Ford entered the Citizens Bank on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side neighborhood wearing a dress, a trench coat, a hat and caramel-colored dress shoes, prosecutors said. A white plastic bag concealed part of his face. He demanded money and made off with $2,950.

Barely a week later, on Sept. 28, 2017, Ford returned to the Huntington Bank, Downtown, and approached the teller while attempting to cover his face. He demanded $100, $50 and $20 bills.

The teller recognized Ford as the person who robbed the same bank 13 days prior, prosecutors said. The teller handed him $2,370 with a dye pack.

As Ford fled, the dye pack exploded on the money, officials said.

Ford later told investigators that he attempted to clean and spend the dyed cash.

In the fourth and final robbery, on Oct. 4, 2017. Ford put on a black hoodie sweatshirt and a mask resembling the Star Wars character Darth Vader and entered the CoGo’s convenience store on East Carson Street. Armed with a knife, he stole $186.

After confessing to the crimes, “Ford took officers to recover the damaged money, as well as clothing and shoes, from an abandoned house in Wilkinsburg a short distance from his house,” prosecutors said.

Ford told investigators that he committed the robberies to support his addiction to crack cocaine.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Ford continues to be detained until his May 2 sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy prosecuted the case with help from the FBI, Pittsburgh police and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .