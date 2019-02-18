Popeyes in Oakland closes for good

The Popeyes restaurant in Oakland on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh permanently has closed, the Pitt News reported Monday.

No reason was given for the closure of the restaurant, located at 3616 Fifth Ave., but a sign was placed on the door said another location on the South Side remained open.

The owner of the location, John Laylock, declined to elaborate when contacted Monday by the Tribune-Review.

“It’s not one reason,” Laylock said.

In May, the location was temporarily shuttered after the Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert after inspectors found mouse droppings in the dining room.

The order was later lifted.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .