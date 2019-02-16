Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Popular Pittsburgh auto show showcases models through Tuesday | TribLIVE.com
Popular Pittsburgh auto show showcases models through Tuesday

Shane Dunlap
Shane Dunlap | Saturday, February 16, 2019 6:54 p.m
Todd Meyer of Erie examines the interior of a floor model 2018 Chevy Camaro on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Mark and Anna Henderson of Pittsburgh take pictures of the latest models of cars by Infinity Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Auto enthusiasts look over the engine of a sports car Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Auto enthusiasts examine the trunk spaces of the latest models by car manufacturers Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Larry Brown, an employee with Motor Vehicle Prep, does detailing on a Volkswagen Atlas, while auto enthusiasts browsed the latest in advances of new vehicles by car manufacturers Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Pittsburgh musician Elias Khouri performs for the crowd Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Tristan Chilcote, 12, left, of Washington and his brother, Luke, 6, look inside the interior of of a 2019 Volvo SUV while browsing floor models of the latest cars at the annual International Pittsburgh Auto Show on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Thousands descended upon the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday for the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

The annual event runs through Tuesday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Participating this year are 40 manufacturer exhibits, from Acura to Volvo, and dozens of vendors from AAA East Central to WVU Eco Car.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Tickets are $12, $10 for seniors and military and $6 for children ages 6-16 and all guests on Tuesday.

