Port Authority doesn’t want your two cents

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Say goodbye to the penny.

At least on Port Authority of Allegheny County vehicles.

Buses and trains will stop accepting pennies by the end of the month. Port Authority hopes the change will speed up boarding and reduce farebox downtime.

Boxes began receiving a software upgrade this week. Spokesman Adam Brandolph said Port Authority anticipates all the boxes will be upgraded by the end of the month.

The Port Authority said it collects about $15 a day in pennies, which they have been accepting since March 2018. Prior to that, pennies had not been accepted on vehicles since 2012.

The Downtown Service Center will continue to accept pennies, the Port Authority said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .