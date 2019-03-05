Port Authority to add more trips to 4 Oakland bus routes

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

There will be more trips available on four bus routes in Oakland as part of service updates that begin on March 17, the Port Authority of Allegheny County said.

The trips will be added to the 71B-Highland Park, 71D-Hamilton, 75-Ellsworth, and 83-Bedford Hill to reduce overcrowding and rider pass-ups, according to a news release.

The additional trips are part of adjustments the authority makes each quarter. They also will ensure that Hazelwood Green will be served by the 57-Hazelwood as soon as the private streets are dedicated to the city, the authority said. Buses will continue to use Irvine Street until that time.

Schedules for more than two-dozen bus routes will be updated as part of the adjustments. The full list of changes can be found here.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer.