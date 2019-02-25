Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Port Vue woman nabbed in 2015 drug sweep pleads guilty in far-reaching heroin ring case | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Port Vue woman nabbed in 2015 drug sweep pleads guilty in far-reaching heroin ring case

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, February 25, 2019 5:56 p.m
800683_web1_web-courts10

54 minutes ago

A Port Vue woman pleaded guilty for her role in a far-reaching heroin ring that brought the illegal street drug from New Jersey to McKeesport, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Krystle Barretto , 33, was convicted for scheming to sell more than 100 grams, or 3.5 ounces, of heroin, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

She faces a sentence of not less than five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million.

A federal wiretap investigation that intercepted at least 10 cell phones from December 2014 to April 2015 led to drug and weapons charges filed against Barretto and more than a dozen others.

The investigation “established the existence of a number of overlapping and interrelated drug distribution networks” at work in Clairton, McKeesport and Port Vue as well as areas of Washington and Westmoreland counties, Brady said.

RELATED: 13 from Western Pa. arrested in drug sweep

At least eight people charged in connection to the broader investigation have pleaded guilty, Philbin said. Lead defendant Jarran Bell is scheduled to go to trial on related charges in June.

As part of her guilty plea, Barretto admitted to making arrangements to transport from New Jersey enough heroin to fill 25,000 stamp bags, the small wax or paper packets used to sell heroin, typically in quantities of at least 0.1 grams, prosecutors said. Law enforcement officers seized the shipment before it reached McKeesport.

At Barretto’s Port Vue home, officials found a loaded 9mm handgun, large money counter and five more bricks of heroin, or enough to fill about 250 small packets, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon scheduled Baretto’s sentencing for June 19.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy L. Johnston prosecuted the case with help from the federal Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Led by the FBI, the task force involved the state Attorney General’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and police from West Mifflin, Munhall, Duquesne, Pittsburgh and Clairton.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.