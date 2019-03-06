Potholes top Pittsburgh’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh has classified potholes as public enemy No. 1.

The city’s 311 Response Center created a pothole wanted poster on Wednesday to draw complaints from residents about the annual western Pennsylvania street menace.

WANTED: Suspect is known as POTHOLE with known aliases such as crater & rut. If seen avoid with caution & report immediately to 311 – A talented crew from @PGHDPW will use a their tactical skills to ensure Pothole is removed from your neighborhood. #Pittsburgh @CityPgh pic.twitter.com/22yjK000c0 — PGH311 (@Pgh311) March 5, 2019

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, said 311 would compile a list and issue warrants to bring the offenders to justice.

Just kidding.

He actually said the department would sent the list to the Department of Public Works for patching when weather permits. The response center asks anyone reporting a pothole to provide the nearest address or intersection so crews can easily find the hole.

The poster is already drawing Twitter responses.

The entire road of Arlington from 18th st/Brownsville to freaking Warrington is one giant freaking pot hole. Has been for two years. Has been reported to 311 multiple times. Shamefully it is an emergency route for Police, Ambulance, and Fire. — Kitty Fantastic (@StarKittyDoom) March 5, 2019

Other suspects are holed up on Homewood Avenue.

Any chance that any of you have seen Homewood Ave between Penn Ave and the Reynolds St circle, right next to the @TheFrickPgh — the entire block is like a moonscape/war zone. — schultzlabs (@schultzlabs) March 5, 2019

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .