Power outage takes WYEP off air, online broadcasts continue | TribLIVE.com
Power outage takes WYEP off air, online broadcasts continue

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 9:52 a.m
DJ Joey Spehar does his show on WYEP on October 9, 2009.
WYEP’s stuido on the South Side.

The Morning Mix has been nixed so far this week for those who listen to 91.3 WYEP on their car, home or office radios.

The reason why was blowin’ in the wind, literally.

The WYEP transmitter site in Hazelwood was among the thousands of sites without power after the fierce winds Sunday. WYEP’s transmitter lost power about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Abby Goldstein, the station’s general manager.

“We’ve been off the air ever since,” Goldstein said.

Morning Mix host Joey Spehar took to Twitter to explain the static hear on the radio and encouraged listeners to use the station’s website, where the tunes were playing as usual.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

