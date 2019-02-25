Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
PPG partners with Oakland Raiders | TribLIVE.com
NFL

PPG partners with Oakland Raiders

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:33 p.m
The Raiders new home in Las Vegas will be built with help from PPG.

PPG is now the official paint of the Oakland Raiders.

That’s right Steelers fans: Oakland Raiders. Let that sink in.

PPG announced Monday it has reached a multiyear corporate marketing agreement with the Raiders, who are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020. As part of the marketing agreement, protective and decorative coatings from PPG will be featured in the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

While it may seem odd for a Pittsburgh-based company to do business with a bitter rival of the Steelers, PPG vice president Bryan Iams said the company was thrilled about the deal.

“PPG is excited to grow our relationship with the Raiders organization and their loyal fan base, which includes a number of do-it-yourself consumers and paint professionals,” Iams said. “PPG’s paints and coatings will help provide an exceptional experience for countless fans and will beautify the Raiders stadium for years to come.”

Financial details and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are honored that PPG has extended its commitment to the Raiders organization as we work toward building a new stadium that embodies the spirit and excitement of Las Vegas,” said Tom Blanda, Raiders senior vice president. “PPG’s expertise and ability to provide coatings that offer long-term protection with striking aesthetics made them an ideal partner for this project.”

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

