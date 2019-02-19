Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Programs at Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh get federal funding | TribLIVE.com
Programs at Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh get federal funding

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s home ownership program was one of several funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded Pittsburgh $350,339 this year.

It’s a renewal grant, but there are no guarantees that each year’s funding will be approved, according to Michelle Sandidge, chief community affairs officer for the housing authority.

The money pays the salaries of eight service coordinators the authority employs to manage cases for its Family Self Sufficiency Program, which helps people achieve goals like owning a home or to make other improvements to their lives, like furthering their education or getting a better job, Sandidge said.

More than 350 people participate the program, she said, and countless others have completed it over the last 15 years or so.

“It just works with residents to help them achieve whatever their dreams are. It’s just helping somebody through some challenges they have,” Sandidge said.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

