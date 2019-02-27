Prosecutors contend in trial that Regent Square restaurateur was sexual predator

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Prosecutors on Wednesday laid out their sexual assault case against former Regent Square restaurant owner Adnan Pehlivan, calling him a restaurateur by day and sexual predator by night, while defense counsel set out to prove the case is a hook-up gone wrong.

The jury of eight men and four women heard only opening statements and testimony from one Pittsburgh police detective before court broke for lunch. Assistant District Attorney Edward Scheid walked them through the movements of the alleged victim and her friends the night of May 14 and early hours of May 15.

Pehlivan, 47, is accused of stalking the woman and her friends from a bar to their home and then breaking in and sexually assaulting her in her bedroom. She told police she woke to find Pehlivan performing oral sex on her.

The Tribune-Review does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes. Pehlivan is the former owner of Istanbul Sofra restaurant, which is now closed.

Scheid told jurors the evening started at Fathead’s, an East Carson Street bar, and the women moved down the street to Jack’s before ending up at Kopy’s on South 12th Street. He said Pehlivan entered the bar after the women and soon lit the cigarette of the victim “and begins his predatory behavior.”

The woman and prosecutors have alleged that, from there, Pehlivan bought her and a friend a number of liquor shots over 90 minutes before the women politely waved and left.

Lee Rothman, attorney for Pehlivan, said in his opening statements that security footage shows the mood among the women and Pehlivan at Kopy’s was “jovial,” and the victim “leaning in” to the defendant. He called the victim “a young lady struggling to pay her rent.”

Scheid said surveillance footage from East Carson Street shows Pehlivan systematically stalking the women as they walked to their car. Rothman indicated he plans to argue the woman knew Pehlivan was following them.

Rothman questioned Detective Jeffrey Palmer, who was among the officers to investigate the scene at the Josephine Street home, extensively about the lack of fingerprints and smudges on and around the window Pehlivan is allegedly to have climbed through.

Testimony is set to continue Wednesday afternoon in Allegheny County Common Please Court in front of Judge Jeffrey Manning.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .