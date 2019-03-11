PWSA erroneously warns customers their water will be shut off

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a public apology for automatic calls Monday morning to customers warning that their water would be shut off within 72 hours because they hadn’t paid bills.

PWSA spokesman Will Pickering said the authority has contacted a company that generates its robo calls to find out what caused the error and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Pickering said the authority is notifying customers that the calls were made in error.

“We are calling them back to clarify it was an error on our part and apologizing for that,” he said.

We're calling all customers who received the call in error to explain the mistake and asking them to disregard the first message. We know words can only go so far, but we sincerely apologize for the confusion the call has caused for some customers. https://t.co/98fAeN7zgI — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) March 11, 2019

