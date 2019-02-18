PWSA lifts ‘flush and boil’ advisory for 3 neighborhoods

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for some 2,000 households in Hazelwood, Swisshelm Park, and Greenfield.

In a statement Monday, the PWSA said that two rounds of water quality testing did not show any evidence of contamination and that the water in the areas is now safe to drink.

The water authority recommended that customers using their water for the first time in several days run their taps for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking. This helps remove stagnant water from plumbing and brings in fresh water.

The flush and water advisory was issued Saturday after a break on a section of a 16-inch water main on the Duck Hollow Trail in Hazelwood was discovered on Friday.

The main break was isolated, and the pressure was restored around 12:30 a.m. Saturday

