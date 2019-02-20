Raccoon found in North Versailles tests positive for rabies, health department says

A raccoon found in North Versailles is the latest animal to test positive for rabies this year, the Allegheny County Health Department said.

The raccoon was discovered near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Westbury Road in North Versailles and was brought to a health department facility earlier this week, the health department said.

The raccoon is the fourth animal this year to test positive for rabies. Two other raccoons and a bat have tested positive for the disease this year.

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated, according to the health department.

A person who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department (412-687-2243) to report the incident.

If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should immediately notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Residents should also make sure that their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations, the health department said.

