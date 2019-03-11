Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Roman Reigns, WWE Superstars pay visit to Children's Hospital
Roman Reigns, WWE Superstars pay visit to Children’s Hospital

Justin Labar
Justin Labar | Monday, March 11, 2019 3:05 p.m

J.P. Coss had no idea Monday morning when he put on his favorite WWE shirt that he would get to meet his favorite WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns.

This was another day brightened by WWE Superstars at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Monday’s visit isn’t a first for Reigns and WWE, who have made a habit of visiting hospitals all around the world during their 300-plus-day touring schedule. It is, however, one of the first for Reigns, who recently returned to touring with WWE after battling leukemia, announcing on live TV that he’s now in remission.

Overcoming his health battle only added to the significance of meeting kids dealing with their own battles.

“I just hope them seeing me can give them a few minutes of escapism,” Reigns said. “To bring a little bit of distraction or motivation, then these visits and (a) little bit of time we get to spend with them is well worth it.”

Reigns wasn’t alone in surprising the kids. He was joined by fellow WWE Superstars Natalya, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

“When you have someone like Roman who personally is going through some hardships none of us understand, it’s just a different level,” Rollins said. “He’s a great friend of mine as well, so it’s a lot of fun to come here with him and see how he plays off with everybody. Better energy.”

WWE was in town to film a live episode of “Monday Night RAW” at PPG Paints Arena.


Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rocco Monteleone, 2, of Harrison City, held by mother, Michelle, bumps elbows with WWE's Roman Reigns as other Superstars Natalya and Seth Rollins look on during a visit to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday, March 12, 2019.
865969_web1_ptr-WWEvisit3-031219
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Michelle Monteleone of Harrison City "bodyslams" 2-year-old son, Rocco in front of WWE Superstars Natalya, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor during a visit from the wrestlers to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday, March 11, 2019.
865969_web1_ptr-WWEvisit5-031219
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Tommie DeSantis, 4, of Upper Saint Clair looks at a championship belt with WWE Superstar Natalya during a visit to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday, March 11, 2019.
865969_web1_ptr-WWEvisit2-031219
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Holding up a championship belt, J.P. Coss, an outpatient at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, stands for a photos with his mother (right) and WWE's Roman Reigns (left) during a visit from Reigns and other Superstars to the hospital Monday, March 11, 2019.
865969_web1_ptr-WWEvisit1-031219
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
J.P. Coss, an outpatient at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, hugs WWE's Roman Reigns during a visit from he and other Superstars to the hospital Monday, March 11, 2019.
