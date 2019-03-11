Roman Reigns, WWE Superstars pay visit to Children’s Hospital

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

J.P. Coss had no idea Monday morning when he put on his favorite WWE shirt that he would get to meet his favorite WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns.

This was another day brightened by WWE Superstars at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Monday’s visit isn’t a first for Reigns and WWE, who have made a habit of visiting hospitals all around the world during their 300-plus-day touring schedule. It is, however, one of the first for Reigns, who recently returned to touring with WWE after battling leukemia, announcing on live TV that he’s now in remission.

Overcoming his health battle only added to the significance of meeting kids dealing with their own battles.

“I just hope them seeing me can give them a few minutes of escapism,” Reigns said. “To bring a little bit of distraction or motivation, then these visits and (a) little bit of time we get to spend with them is well worth it.”

Reigns wasn’t alone in surprising the kids. He was joined by fellow WWE Superstars Natalya, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

“When you have someone like Roman who personally is going through some hardships none of us understand, it’s just a different level,” Rollins said. “He’s a great friend of mine as well, so it’s a lot of fun to come here with him and see how he plays off with everybody. Better energy.”

WWE was in town to film a live episode of “Monday Night RAW” at PPG Paints Arena.