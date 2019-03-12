Rosfeld, attorneys arrive at Dauphin County Courthouse for jury selection

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

HARRISBURG — Key players in the homicide trial against former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld arrived at the Dauphin County Courthouse on Tuesday morning for what is expected to be a days-long jury selection process.

Rosfeld and his attorney, Patrick Thomassey, arrived at the courthouse in Harrisburg about 9:05 a.m. and headed straight upstairs to the fifth-floor courtroom.

Chief Trial Deputy Daniel Fitzsimmons and his co-counsel, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Fodi, arrived about 8:30 a.m.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 killing of Antwon Rose, an unarmed 17-year-old, as he ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

Jury selection was moved to Dauphin County after Thomassey successfully argued for a change of venire, a jury from outside Allegheny County. He’d argued from the beginning that no local jury could fairly decide the case, which has gained national attention. Prosecutors argued that the trial was being unnecessarily ripped from local residents.

Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket wrote in his Jan. 14 opinion that the outside jury could help the prosecution, saying that “the multitude of protests in the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh and elsewhere in Allegheny County may be a basis for potential juror bias that would and should concern the Commonwealth and its case as well.”

Legal experts following the case told the Tribune-Review that attorneys might seek out jurors each side would otherwise avoid. Defense attorneys might want to pack the jury with people sympathetic to law enforcement, while prosecutors could look for jurors wary of police.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 19 back in Allegheny County.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .