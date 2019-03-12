Rosfeld trial will bring traffic restrictions to Downtown Pittsburgh streets

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said traffic would be restricted on streets around the perimeter of the Allegheny County Courthouse starting next week during the trial of former police officer Michael Rosfeld.

Hissrich said restrictions would be in place only during trial sessions, which are expected to run from morning into the evening. He said he would release specific details next week. The trial is set to begin March 19.

“I have to be concerned about the safety of the building,” Hissrich said Tuesday.

Downtown drivers can expect traffic delays, particularly those heading to PPG Paints Arena for NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Mar 21 through 23. Two-time NCAA wrestling champion Vincenzo Joseph, a Penn State junior and son of Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Commander Vic Joseph, will be seeking a third title during the championships.

Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said police are aware of the major event.

“Public Safety prepares for every type of event in the city, including collegiate national championship wrestling tournaments,” he said.

Hissrich and other city officials met Tuesday with Downtown business owners, utility companies and hospitals to answer questions about preparations for the upcoming trial. He said they also discussed Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the wrestling tournament and the city’s annual Pride parade and river regatta.

Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer, is facing a homicide charge in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose during a felony traffic stop in June. Jury selection in the case started Tuesday morning at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .