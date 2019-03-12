Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rosfeld trial will bring traffic restrictions to Downtown Pittsburgh streets | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Rosfeld trial will bring traffic restrictions to Downtown Pittsburgh streets

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:08 p.m
870640_web1_PTR-Shooting16-102818
Tribune-Review
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich speaks with members of the media following a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

31 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said traffic would be restricted on streets around the perimeter of the Allegheny County Courthouse starting next week during the trial of former police officer Michael Rosfeld.

Hissrich said restrictions would be in place only during trial sessions, which are expected to run from morning into the evening. He said he would release specific details next week. The trial is set to begin March 19.

“I have to be concerned about the safety of the building,” Hissrich said Tuesday.

Downtown drivers can expect traffic delays, particularly those heading to PPG Paints Arena for NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Mar 21 through 23. Two-time NCAA wrestling champion Vincenzo Joseph, a Penn State junior and son of Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Commander Vic Joseph, will be seeking a third title during the championships.

Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said police are aware of the major event.

“Public Safety prepares for every type of event in the city, including collegiate national championship wrestling tournaments,” he said.

Hissrich and other city officials met Tuesday with Downtown business owners, utility companies and hospitals to answer questions about preparations for the upcoming trial. He said they also discussed Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the wrestling tournament and the city’s annual Pride parade and river regatta.

Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer, is facing a homicide charge in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose during a felony traffic stop in June. Jury selection in the case started Tuesday morning at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.