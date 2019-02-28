Scott police seek man wanted in attempted home invasion

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Scott Township police are looking for a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a home invasion attempt last week.

The incident happened on Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Carothers Ave, township police said on Facebook.

According to police, they got a call about a man pounding on an apartment door. When the people inside asked who it was, the man shouted “police.”

The occupants did not open the door. The man fled on foot and then is believed to have gotten into a car.

The car appeared to be a white Chevrolet Cruze with front-end damage on the left side and missing a rear hubcap.

Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle are asked to contact Scott Township police at 412-276-7725, ext. 242, or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .