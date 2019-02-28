Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Scott police seek man wanted in attempted home invasion
Allegheny

Scott police seek man wanted in attempted home invasion

Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:37 a.m
Scott Township police are looking for this man, who they allege pretended to be a police officer during an attempted home invasion in the 500 block of Carothers Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Scott police say an alleged home invasion suspect fled in this white Chevrolet Cruze, which had front-end damage and was missing a rear hubcap. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and suspect, a man they allege pretended to be a police officer during the incident in the 500 block of Carothers Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Scott Township police are looking for a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a home invasion attempt last week.

The incident happened on Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Carothers Ave, township police said on Facebook.

According to police, they got a call about a man pounding on an apartment door. When the people inside asked who it was, the man shouted “police.”

The occupants did not open the door. The man fled on foot and then is believed to have gotten into a car.

The car appeared to be a white Chevrolet Cruze with front-end damage on the left side and missing a rear hubcap.

Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle are asked to contact Scott Township police at 412-276-7725, ext. 242, or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

